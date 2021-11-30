DOROTHY KESSEL CALDERWOOD, 93, of Charleston passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the home of her daughter after a short illness. Dotty was born on June 10, 1928, in Dehue, WV, to Wayne and Edith Shumate Kessel.
Her father was a bookkeeper for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube mine located there. In 1939, her family moved to Beckley, WV, where her father owned Neville Maytag and Furniture Company for many years.
Dotty graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1946. She went on to Marshall College where she met her husband Bob. After their marriage in 1950, they lived in Charleston.
After being a stay-at-home mother for many years, Dotty went to work as a social worker for the then WV Dept. of Welfare in 1967. In the course of her job, she felt privileged to place many children in loving adoptive homes.
Dotty and Bob were true "Children of Marshall". They loved their time there as students and they loved following Marshall football and basketball in good times and bad, away or at home, and were season ticket holders for many years. Dotty attended home games well into her nineties. She was proud to have three grandchildren that were Marshall graduates and loved the one that went to WVU--despite her choice. The other avoided controversy by attending West Virginia Tech.
She and Bob were long-time members of Ruffner Memorial Presbyterian Church. After his death, she became a member of First Presbyterian Church South Charleston, WV. There she formed a special friendship with fellow Marshall graduate, Mary Beth Patteson. Mary Beth provided many miles of transportation to Marshall events and was a wonderful friend.
Her husband Bob preceded her in death in 1996. She was also predeceased in death by her parents and her adopted sister Sandra Walls Haldane.
Dotty is survived by her daughter Susan Stephenson and son-in-law Joe, Charleston; her son Doug Calderwood and wife Vickie, South Charleston; and her brother Dwight Kessel and his wife Gloria of Knoxville, TN, and their family.
She has five grandchildren, Lisa Calderwood, South Charleston, WV; Katie Calderwood Williams and husband Thomas, North Canton, Ohio; Dr. Jeremy Calderwood and wife, Lauren, of Greenville, N.C.; Ben Calderwood and wife Tayler, of Charleston; and grandson Brent Stephenson, of King George, VA. She has four great-grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Rev. Gary McGrew officiating. Burial will be in Mt. View Memorial Park, Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Marshall University School of Music, Attention: Martin Saunders, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25755, or to Friends of Bluestone, Inc., PO Box 827, Charleston, WV 25323.
Facemasks are not required but will be appreciated.