EDWARD ROY MORTON embarked upon the greatest journey of his life on Monday February 22, 2021 when he traveled to Heaven to be reunited with Loretta, his wife of 60 years, other members of his family and his friends who have made the journey before him.
Edward was born on February 8, 1929 to the late Rev. E. Roy Morton and Hilda Boyd Morton. He grew up on Charleston's West Side attending J. E. Robbins Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson Junior High School and Stonewall Jackson High School. After high school he was a member of the West Virginia Air National Guard. After his service in the National Guard, he worked for Union Carbide for a while before joining Nationwide Insurance for a career which spanned 33 years.
Edward is survived by his two sons, Mark Morton of Charleston and Dale Morton of Lexington Kentucky; brother, Paul Morton of Parkersburg; and extended family Mike, Donna and Madison Rigsby of Charleston. In addition, Edward is survived by eight nephews and one niece. Edward was preceded in death by his wife Loretta and his sister Bonny Eskew.
Edward never met a stranger and made many friends throughout his 92 years. All of his friends are invited to join in a celebration of his life at 1 p.m., on Friday February 26, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Ron Stoner officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Cunningham Memorial Park in St, Albans with special music provided by David Painter. For everyone's safety, please practice social distancing and wear a mask as we join together to celebrate the life of Edward R. Morton.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is in charge of arrangements.