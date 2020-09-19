EDWIN S. RUMBAUGH, a lifelong resident of Spring Hill, WV and a World War II Navy veteran, passed away on September 18, 2020. He celebrated his 100th birthday in April with a drive-by visitation, sitting on the porch of his childhood home.
He was predeceased by his parents, James and Mary Rumbaugh, his wife of 75 years, Ruby Gandee Rumbaugh, his grandsons, James Glenn Rumbaugh and Jason Kent Rumbaugh, great-grandson, Brandon James Peddicord, and daughter-in-law, Jan Rumbaugh.
He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis (John) Fenwick, and sons, Glenn Rumbaugh and Steve Rumbaugh. His grandchildren are Debbie (Rick) Maas, David (Carrie) Fenwick, Vicki (Bobby) Judy, Mikki Rumbaugh, and Amy (John) Burdette. His great-grandchildren are John Fenwick, Chloe Burdette, Grant Fenwick, Henry Maas, Mason Burdette, Isabelle Judy, Julia Maas, Abraham Fenwick, Gavin Burdette, and Allison Judy.
Before entering the Navy, he led a band called "Eddie Rumbaugh and the Generals." While stationed in the Philippine Islands during WWII, he organized and led a band for the entertainment of the troops. He was retired from the DuPont Plant at Belle. He enjoyed many years as an amateur radio operator with call letters K8WMQ, beekeeping, and maintaining a log home manufacturing operation in Monroe County, WV. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private family service. Memorial donations may be made to the Bailey-Cobb Cemetery, 5105 Ohio Street, South Charleston WV 25309. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements..