ELEANOR MILLER, 87, of Scott Depot, formerly of South Charleston, daughter of the late Hobert and Arnette Skidmore, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She was born in 1934 in Braxton County, WV and was the youngest of five children. She later moved with her family to Calhoun Co. and graduated from Calhoun County High School. Eleanor attended Glenville State College and pursued a degree in education. When she was 40 years old, she attended Charleston School of Beauty Culture and later started a 35-year teaching career in cosmetology and finally retiring from Mountaineer Beauty College. Her students meant the world to her.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Miller; brother, Jim Skidmore; sisters, Helen Webb, Eloise Miller.
Surviving, daughter, Jackie Hill (Paul) of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Robert Hill (Missi) of St. Albans, Jerry Steed (Kina) of Dunbar, Jeremy Hill (Amanda) of Dunbar, Chena Hill (Nathan) of Sissonville; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Lee, Makenna, Kristian, Jerron, Haydyn, Kalee, River, Reign; and sister, Phyllis Roach of South Charleston.
Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Scott Beha officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family would like to thank Hospice Care for the end of life care they provided and a special thank you to Meghan Jarvis and Jennifer Handley for the love and support they provided during this difficult time.