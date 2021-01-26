ELLEN DIANE BROWNING (BULMER) 65, of Charleston, WV, peacefully left us in order to join her Mother, Father, and Late Husband in the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, January 18th. She is survived by her son, Thomas W. McErlean, Jr., and her Grandchild, Brayden Reed-McErlean.
Ellen worked in Florida for Frito Lay before returning home to become a Chemical Operator for Olin Chemical Corporation. After, she became a beloved Bartender at The Athletic Club, Club Colonnade, and The Underpass, all in South Charleston. In her later years, Ellen spent time working for Goodwill. Ellen was also a longtime member and Captain of numerous teams in the K.V.P.P.A., which was one of her favorite activities.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Covenant House, 600 Shrewsbury St. Charleston, WV 25301. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.