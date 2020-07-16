EMILY JOYCE GOODALL, 63, of Charleston, passed away July 14, 2020, after a long illness of ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).
She was a graduate of George Washington High and was retired from Kanawha County Schools as a cook. She was a member of Connection Point Church of God and was preceded in death by her father, Harry Ratcliff; brothers, William, Carl, Tom Ratcliff; and grandson, Ethan Goodall.
Surviving, husband, Wayne Goodall; daughters, Kimberly Means (Dougie), Emily Triplett; son, David Goodall Jr.; grandchildren, Cassandra Triplett, Douglas Means III, Jeremy Triplett Jr., Kendra Triplett, Joshua Goodall, Delainy Goodall; mother, Louise Ratcliff; sisters, Pamela Lewis, Rhoda Jordan; brothers, Lewis Ratcliff (Jerri), David Ratcliff (Inez); and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Jason Newsome officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Please observe social distancing as a limited amount of people are allowed in the mortuary at a time.
The family would like send a special thanks to HospiceCare and her nurses, Sharon and Jennifer, for the wonderful care that was given to Emily during her illness.