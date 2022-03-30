Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
EMORY C. (SAM) WAGGONER, 95, entered heaven on March 26, 2022. Sam was born on December 15, 1926 at Beatrice, West Virginia, the fifth of Roy and Laura Waggoner's seven children. He graduated from Wirt County High School in 1944.
A World War II veteran, Sam served in Italy with the United States Army. On his return to the U.S., he worked for Cabot Gas Company. On April 5, 1952, he married Evelyn Townsend, and they enjoyed a long and happy marriage of almost seventy years.
Sam retired from DuPont and then owned and operated a natural gas company, serving customers in Roane and Clay Counties. He also served on the Elizabeth, West Virginia, town council and coached youth league baseball. In his retirement years, Sam built beautiful wood hutches, bookshelves, and grandfather clocks. He was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston, West Virginia, and was a student of the Bible who looked with great anticipation for Christ's return.
Sam is survived by his beloved wife, Evelyn, of Dunbar, West Virginia; sons, R. Jay Waggoner (Dianne), Conroe, Texas; Jarl Waggoner (Winona), of Waxhaw, North Carolina; and Jesse Waggoner (Julie) of South Charleston, West Virginia; along with nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston,
The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 in the Knights of Pythias Cemetery, Elizabeth, WV.