FENTON RANDOLPH COLLINS, 96, of Charleston, West Virginia passed away peacefully into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Hubbard Hospice House. Randy was born in St. Albans, on September 19, 1925, to the late Howard and Sylvia Collins.
Randy graduated from St. Albans High School in 1943 and promptly enlisted in the military and served his country during World War II. Randy helped pilot fuel barges up and down the English Channel in support of D Day and when France was liberated guarded German prisoners of war. Randy later served in Asia in the Korean War.
Randy enrolled in college when he returned to the States and obtained a degree in accounting. He worked for Union Carbide and Monsanto where he met his wife. Randy worked in various accounting positions and completed his career at Capital City Industrial Supply where he served as Comptroller.
Randy was a former member of the Bible Center Church for 43 years where he served in various capacities as deacon, elder and trustee. Randy was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church since 2012. Randy enjoyed wood working and home projects and volunteered at his church and in the community.
Randy was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Mary Elizabeth Petry, sister Pearl Mitchell and brothers Doug and Billie Collins. Surviving Randy are his sons, Randolph "Randy" A. (Lisa) Collins and John M. "Mitch" (Patra) Collins. He leaves behind three grandchildren, Greer Mosier, Alex Collins, Laura Collins and two great granddaughters.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Ave. Charleston, WV 25302, or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.