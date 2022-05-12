Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
FREDERICK BRUCE GARRETT, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Bruce was born December 3, 1934, in Charleston, West Virginia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Denver C. Garrett, and Glenva Casto Garrett.
He was a 1952 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston. With continued education at Morris Harvey College, now known as the University of Charleston, graduating in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in business.
Bruce began his career with Union Carbide in 1955 and spent the next 42 years working for Union Carbide, Rhone Poulenc, and Aventis combined. His entire career was in the Accounting and Finance functions in South Charleston, WV, Institute, WV, and Raleigh, NC. His career included Plant Controller at Institute and several financial managerial positions in Raleigh. His career concluded as a Project Manager for a major IT overhaul which he aptly named "Project Success." Bruce retired from these companies in 1997. During this time, he also served as President of Cross Lanes Volunteer Ambulance Authority, Inc. during the 1970's and 1980's. After retirement, he served as the head of Ocean Lakes Family Campground security for 6 years. Later he enjoyed selling golf carts and greeting people at Grahams Golf carts in Myrtle Beach.
Surviving is his loving wife, Sue Bess Garrett of 66 years; three sons, Bruce Garrett, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, Patrick Garrett (Anne) of Myrtle Beach and Matthew Garrett (Leigh Ann) of Mount Pleasant; 4 grandchildren, Shannon Garrett of Daniel Island, Caroline Garrett of Conway, Mollie Garrett, and Annie Garrett, both of Mount Pleasant.
Bruce had a unique and loving bond with their pets. He always enjoyed having a dog by his side, whether it be Shiloh, Raleigh or Winston, their newest dog.
Known as "Poppy" to his four granddaughters, he always made sure to spend time with each one in Disney World, which was one of his favorite places to go. Sitting on the beach house porch in Ocean Lakes talking to those who pass by or going for a golf cart ride was how many remember Bruce in recent years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Alzheimer's Association or Parkinson's Association.