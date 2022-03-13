Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
Gene R. Monk GENE R. MONK, 88, a lifelong resident of South Charleston, died peacefully in his Dunbar home on March 11, 2022. Though he is missed terribly, his family rejoices in the fact that he is free of pain and is in heaven with his Savior. Gene is survived by Annabelle Hudson Monk, his wife of sixty-six years; sister Jane Monday Morris, of South Charleston; son Monte Monk (wife: Melode Johnson Monk) of Delhi, Texas; son Mike Monk (wife: Lauren Cooley Monk) of Charleston; and daughter Mary Ann Monk (husband: Brian Platt) of Fairfax, Virginia. Gene and Annabelle were blessed with six grandchildren (Matthew Monk of Montgomery, Texas (wife Stefanie), Meagan Monk Gonzalez of Baytown, Texas (husband Richard), Katie Cumberledge of Charleston, South Carolina (husband Steven), Dr. Micah Monk of Chillicothe, Ohio; Oscar Monk Platt and Silas Monk Platt of Fairfax, Virginia. Their great grandchildren include Olive, Mateo, Crew, Cammy and Lake. Gene lived his whole life in the Kanawha Valley. He had many friends from South Charleston and Dunbar High Schools, Morris Harvey College, as well as from his involvement in various recreational activities, including basketball, golf, boxing and tennis. Serving in the community as a coach, Gene worked with many young people on sports teams. Gene was a member of Bible Center Church for over fifty years, where he served in many different capacities. A celebration of Gene's life will be held at Good Shepherd Mortuary, 5th Avenue, South Charleston. Friends may pay their respects Monday evening, March 14th, from 6 until 8 p.m. An additional time of visitation will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 15th, an hour prior to the noon funeral service. Guests may opt to attend the brief graveside burial at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Appalachian Bible College.