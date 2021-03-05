GENEVIEVE SCRAGGS, 88, of Charleston, daughter of the late Granville and Velvie Adkins, died Monday March 1, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice, Charleston. She was a member of the Loudendale Church of the Nazarene and was retired cook for the Kanawha County Bd. Of Education with 28 years of service. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Archie Scraggs ; daughter, Sue Hunter; son, Tim Scraggs; sister, Pauline Dunlap; son-in-law, Bob Hunter.
Surviving, son, Mike Scraggs (Susan); brother, Roger Adkins, (Sylvia); daughter-in-law, Doris Scraggs; grandchildren, Amy Moore, Jennifer Rogers (Jeff), Robbie Hunter, Josh Scraggs (Jessica), Erica Scraggs, Chris Scraggs; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday March 7, 2021, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Rev. Chuck Pennington officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Alpha Cemetery, Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Loudendale Church of the Nazarene.