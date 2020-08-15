GEORGE EDWARD GOGGINS, 70, of Sissonville, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born September 1, 1949 and was a graduate of Ripley High School, class of '67. George had a career in various sale positions, as well as being a devoted stay-at-home dad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Wanda Lanham.
He leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Cheryl Goggins; son, Hank Goggins (Kristi) of Charleston; daughter, Jennifer Adams (Jon) of Fairmont; three granddaughters, Grace, Lily and Lauren; brother, Henry "Boob" Lanham (Lisa); sister, Anna Bee Widder (Skip). George also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and his two beloved fur babies, Chance and Bailey.
Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Darren Wines officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Saturday at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest in Floral Hills Gardens of Memories, Pocatalico, WV.