GEORGE EDGAR "EDDIE" RANSON, JR., 83, of Poca, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He faced a number of health issues the past few years with faith, courage, and a sense of humor. Eddie loved going to church, listening to gospel music, and working in his garden. He was a member of Grace Baptist Temple, where he sang in the choir.
Eddie was born March 26, 1937, in Sissonville. He graduated from Sissonville High School in 1955, and retired from Lilly & Ranson Electrical Service, which he founded in 1961 with his late father-in-law, Raymond Lilly.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cookie; sons Tim (Jennifer), David (Michael) and Jon; grandchildren Carter (Mollie), Miranda (Daniel), and Hallie; sisters Yvonne Warner, Orella Stump, Jean Ann Thomas, Darlena McKinsey, Janet Jarrett Fisher, and Pam Johnson; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and long-time friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Orpha Gibson Ranson, father, G. E. Ranson, Sr., and stepmother, Audrey Ranson. He was also preceded in death by his infant brother, Eugene.
Due to COVID-19, only a private family service will be held; however, friends are invited to pay respects during a walk-through viewing (the family will NOT be present) on Thursday, November 12 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Grace Baptist Temple, 1901 MacCorkle Avenue, St. Albans, 25177.
Eddie will be interred at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens in Putnam County. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, 25387. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.