Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
GEORGE RUSSELL GOFF, of Charleston, WV, passed away on February 10, 2022. He will be remembered as an amazing father, brother, and friend. Russell was an entrepreneur and owned Goff Fence; building many quality local fences in the surrounding counties. Prior to starting his own business, he worked for Guthrie Fence and McNeil Fence. Russell had a lifelong interest in horses and later cattle; he took great pride in supplying friends and family with quality homegrown beef. He was a craftsman and if additional skills were needed, he knew which local craftsman was the best for the job.
Russell was born in South Charleston on January 29, 1953. He is proceeded in death by his parents, George and Naomi Goff of Loudendale, WV and his brother, Gary Goff of Ripley. He is survived by his wife of almost fifty years, Karen Goff: daughter, Megan Workman (Jason) of Winfield; grandsons, Carter and Cooper Workman; brothers, Larry Goff of Birmingham, AL and Paul Goff (Alice) of Charleston, WV; several nieces and nephews.
His request to be cremated has been honored, and a memorial service is scheduled on Sunday, February, 13, at the Winfield Nazarene Church. Friends and family are invited to share their memories from 2 p.m.. to 4 p.m. Russell touched many lives; he was a valued friend. Megan, his daughter, said her cherished memory is "how he taught me how to help, how to work (the hardest worker that I have ever seen), and how he tried to make me love barns and horses". In leu of flowers, the family would request that donations be made to a charity of individual choice.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.