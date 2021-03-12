GERALD DOUGLAS TAYLOR, 87, of South Charleston, went home to be with the lord Tuesday, March 9, 2021, following a short illness.
Born on December 11, 1933 to the late Dennis Randolph Taylor and Viola Pearl (Hensley) Taylor. He was preceded in death by his sons Thomas Randolph Taylor and Gerald Douglas Taylor II and his loving wife of 65 years Peggy Anne Taylor.
Gerald leaves behind his Sister; Janet (Gill) Martin, Children; Steven (Gwen) Taylor, Christy (Bradley) Vaughn, Teria (Domenic) Stevens, Gerald Douglas Taylor III, Grandchildren; Nikki Nuckols, Kimberly Reitelbach, Katie Vaughn, Sarah Taylor, Great-Grandchildren; Taylor Stevens, Greta Nuckols and Bradley Reitelbach.
Gerald was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War. He worked at Bell Atlantic as a system analyzer for 44 years and retired with perfect attendance.
He was very active for someone his age, he worked out intensely three days a week at Nautilus Fitness Center and walked a minimum of five miles daily until his illness. He loved being outside, especially in the woods or fishing.
He was amazingly smart, he could fix anything. If he didn't know how, he would work until he figured it out. He was always up for a good challenge of fixing the unfixable. He never met a stranger and would help anyone who needed it. He had an amazing group of neighbors and friends, whom he really enjoyed being around.
He will be remembered as an incredibly smart, talented and generous man whom would help anyone and everyone.
He will be missed dearly and is at peace with the lord.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at Good Shepherd Mortuary in South Charleston.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Hospice House in South Charleston for the wonderful care and support. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice.
Good Shepherd Mortuary will be overseeing the arrangements.