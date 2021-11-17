Good Shepherd Mortuary
GERALD LEE "JERRY" TRIBBLE, 77, of Charleston, son of the late Clifford and Grace Tribble, died Friday, November 12, 2021 at CAMC General Division. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Judy Jenkins. He attended Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston. Jerry had worked for the State of WV for 35 years where he retired as a Rehabilitation Service Manager. He was a graduate of the Milligan College, Milligan, TN and was also a graduate of West Virginia University where he received his Master's Degree in Science. Jerry was a member of the Masonic Dashiell Lodge # 238, Elizabethton, TN. As an avid outdoorsman he especially enjoyed hunting, and had formerly owned a sporting goods business as well as a picture framing business.
Jerry was a kind and loving person who dearly loved his friends.
Surviving, beloved wife, Patricia Tribble; brothers, Jack Tribble and his wife Lisa of Carrollton, GA, Jim Tribble and his wife Angie of Elizabethton, TN.
Service will 11 a.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Boone Memorial Park, Madison, WV.