GERALDINE MAE PRITT, 86, of South Charleston, daughter of the late Orval and Margaret Melton, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at home. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Alyssa Daniels, and son-in-law, Bemis Baldwin, Sr.
Surviving, husband, James "Jim" Pritt, Sr.; son, James Pritt, Jr. and his wife Kendra; daughters, Kathy Baldwin, Debbie Daniels and her husband Rob; grandchildren, Bemis, Jr., Nicole, Ashley and her husband Derek, Hunter, Jordan; great-grandchildren, Danica, Bentley, Brylee; cousins, Jeanette Hickman and Mildred Melton.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.