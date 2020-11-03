HAROLD L. REED, 100, of South Charleston, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was at Hubbard Hospice House for 2 weeks prior to his death. Harold was born September 4, 1920 at East Concord, NY and was the son of William and Amelia (Meehl) Reed. They owned Four Maple Farms Dairy. Harold was a veteran of WWII, after the war he then worked at Union Carbide where he was a barge dispatcher in his earlier years until he graduated from Morris Harvey College in 1968. After graduation he worked in the accounting department. Harold volunteered with AARP where did taxes for people throughout the valley for years and enjoyed working the polls during elections.
He was a lifelong Lutheran and his last membership was at Redeemer Lutheran Church, South Charleston. He was a good and faithful servant and had also served as an Elder at St. Timothy Lutheran Church for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Edna (Brusven) Reed; infant daughter, Diane Marie Reed; son, Wayne Reed; sisters, Amelia Wiese, Dorothy Smith; brother, Kenneth Reed, all of Springville, NY
Surviving, daughter, Nancy Shelor of South Charleston; grandchildren, Michael Shelor of South Charleston, Jessica Shelor of Las Vegas, NV, Alexander Reed (Anny) of Charlotte, NC; great-grandchidren, Dylan Shelor of Charlotte, NC, Angeleigh Wilkes of Las Vegas, NV.
Service will be 12:00 noon Friday, November 6, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Rev. Andrew Counts officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Entombment will in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387 or to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1 Deerwalk Lane, Charleston, WV 25314 or the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311.