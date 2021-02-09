HAZEL MAXINE HOLLIDAY, 93, of South Charleston, daughter of the late Roscoe and Nora Richardson, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 at home.
She was a retired LPN with 25 years of service and was a former member of the Oakridge Bible Church, Charleston and later became a member of the Spring Hill Baptist Church, South Charleston.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bonnie W. Holliday; sisters, Delores Bragg and Glenna Rutherford.
Surviving, son, Dennis Holliday; daughters, Connie Holliday and Janet Holliday; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Service will be 1 pm Thursday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Tim Pauley officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Union Mission, 700 South Park Rd. Charleston, WV 25304 or to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800