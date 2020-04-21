HAZEL LORINE DOWDY, 91, of South Charleston, W.Va., went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020. She joins her beloved husband of 45 years Walter "Mike" in Heaven.
Hazel was born in May 23, 1928 in Laurel Fork, VA to the late John and Rosa Sutphin. She is preceded in death by her sisters and brothers Emory Sutphin, Willie Sutphin, Alvey Sutphin, Sylvia Willis, Nettie Willis, Hattie Thompson, Belle Willis, Alma Thompson, and Gladys Thompson.
Hazel retired from St. Francis Hospital in Charleston. She was a devoted member of Randolph Street Baptist Church and is known for her unwavering faith in God. She had a sweet, simple, and humble demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many.
In addition to her faith, she cherished her family more than anything. She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Gary, granddaughters Jennifer Wilson (husband Ricky), Michelle Hiddemen (husband Brad), and two great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Alayna Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Randolph Street Baptist Church at 213 Randolph Street, Charleston, WV 25302.
A private graveside service will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St Albans, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Walter Dowdy. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston is handling the arrangements.