HELMUT "HERMAN" GUEHR, 85, of South Charleston, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice, Charleston.He was retired from Greyhound Bus Lines with 16 years of service and was of the Lutheran faith. Herman was a lifelong soccer fan and enjoyed building as well as flying model airplanes.Surviving, beloved wife, Reba Greene Guehr; son, Helmut Guehr, Jr.; cousin, James Gunnoe.Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, February, 28, 2022 at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.