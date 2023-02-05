Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

HERMAN MYERS, 87, of South Charleston, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. He will be buried at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Good Shepherd Mortuary is serving the Myers family.

