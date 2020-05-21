Ilona June Absten

ILONA JUNE ABSTEN, 79, of Cross Lanes, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements. A full obituary will be forthcoming.

