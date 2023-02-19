IRA BEVAN WHITED, 96, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on February 15, 2023.
Born May 8, 1926, in Roane County, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Amet J. and Nancy Thomas Whited.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Fulks Whited, son, Thomas W. Whited, great grandson, Israel J. Burton, sisters Bethel Spradling and Berhldine Easter.
He retired from Charleston Newspapers with over 30 years of service. He was a member of Mt Calvary Baptist Church for 74 years. He served as deacon and sang solos, sang in the choir and with the church quartet. He was a talented artist, and his paintings are treasured by the family.
He also worked for Good Shepherd Mortuary for 20 years. He was an Army Veteran.
He is survived by his children, Michael B. Whited (Donna), Doris J. Young (Danny), Terri L. Burton (Mark), Jefferson R. Whited (Rita), Stephanie Upton Whited (Thomas) daughter in law, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Berneda Vance (Harry) and Sharon Bess (Benny), Brothers, Burton Whited (Wanda) and Brell Whited (JoAnn) and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, West Virginia, on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at Parsons Cemetery, Gay, West Virginia.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and aids at Valley Center Health Care, South Charleston, WV, and Hubbard Hospice House.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
