IWANA ANN GOODWIN, 89, of Charleston, daughter of the late Wade and Emma Smith, died Thursday at Harmony at South Ridge Assisted Living, Charleston.
She was a longtime member of the Chelyan Baptist Church, Chelyan, WV, where she was a member of the choir and was a graduate of East Bank High School. During her working years she worked for several eye local eye doctors as an office administrator. Iwana also volunteered for the American Red Cross for 17 years.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of many years, John I. Goodwin; sisters, Alma Jean Belcher, Emma Lea Cox, Donna Ruth Amyx.
Surviving, sister, Linda Lue Means (Stan); nieces, Stephanie Amyx, Terri L. Cox; nephews, Perry L. Cox (Kathy), Michael A. Means (Anita); great-nieces, Sarah Davis (Aharon), Danielle Cox, Brittany Cox; great-great nieces, Brianna N. Davis, Lilly Cox, Taylor Elizabeth Webb; great-nephew, Wade F. Cox, III; great-great nephews, Tyler Grindstaff, Colton J. Davis; niece-in-law, Leann Cox.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, September 30, 2022, at Chelyan Baptist Church, Chelyan. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.