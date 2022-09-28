Thank you for Reading.

IWANA ANN GOODWIN, 89, of Charleston, daughter of the late Wade and Emma Smith, died Thursday at Harmony at South Ridge Assisted Living, Charleston.

She was a longtime member of the Chelyan Baptist Church, Chelyan, WV, where she was a member of the choir and was a graduate of East Bank High School. During her working years she worked for several eye local eye doctors as an office administrator. Iwana also volunteered for the American Red Cross for 17 years.

