JACK CLIFTON BENNETT, 95, of Charleston, WV, passed away of natural causes Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston surrounded by family and lifelong friends. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia. He was awarded the Eagle Scout badge on January 27, 1943 at the age of 16 by the Boy Scouts of America. In lieu of graduating he joined the Navy at a young age to serve his country during WW II. After returning home from the Navy, he continued his education and received his diploma. He was retired from Union Carbide and truly was a Jack of all trades. He had many hands-on skills that served other in our community and his church. He was one of the original five men deeply involved and instrumental in the development of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in West Virginia. He was a football and track official. He was the City Councilman of the 18th Ward in Kanawha City. He was a lifelong member of Baptist Temple in Charleston where he was active with youth groups and projects including the Parchment Valley West Virginia Baptist Conference Center. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great, grandfather. He will be missed by family, friends and everyone he touched.
Preceding him in death is his mother, Mabel Spencer, father, Carl Bennett, sisters Betty Droddy, Shirley Burgess, brother Richard Bennett, wife Mary Bennett, and infant son Joe Bennett.
Surviving is his daughter, Linda Bennett of Charleston, son, Jack C. Bennett Jr. his wife Rose, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren, Marisa and Ryan Bennett, great grandchildren Logan and Christian.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 24, at The Baptist Temple, Charleston. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Kanawha Valley Senior Services Adult Day Center, 1710 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.