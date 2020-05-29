Jack F. Cunningham

  Updated

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

JACK F. CUNNINGHAM, 89, of Hurricane, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

He retired from Union Carbide as a purchasing agent with over 40 years of service and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a former sports referee where he refereed basketball and high school games locally and statewide, as well. Jack was a graduate of Dunbar High School.

Jack had a passion to serve others and after his retirement from Carbide, he went to work full time at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, where he retired with over twenty years of service.

He was an avid horse lover where he enjoyed traveling to horse shows with his wife, Ann, and niece, Teresa. He also enjoyed golfing.

He attended the First Church of God of Hurricane and enjoyed gospel music and loved to attend gospel concerts. Jack was a member of the Nitro Moose Lodge and an avid WVU Football fan. He shared his kindness and generosity with his family.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Anna D. Cunningham; mother and father; brothers, Fred and Ronce Cunningham.

Surviving, sisters-in-law, Juanita M. Creech of Scott Depot, Sharon L. Kessel of Scott Depot; nephew, Hank W. Davis of Tornado; companion, Lilly B. Roberts of Hurricane; special niece, Teresa A. Creech of Hurricane.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon until 1 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, and due to the current virus pandemic, there will be a limited amount of people permitted in the mortuary at a time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.

