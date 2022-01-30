Good Shepherd Mortuary
JACK K. CHAPMAN, 88, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 27, after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born May 29, 1933, in Chapmanville, WV, a son of the late James and Anna Chapman.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy, Bobby, and Dencil Chapman.
He retired from Ford Motor Company with over 28 years of service. He attended First United Methodist Church in South Charleston. Jack was an avid motorcycle rider and had ridden to 49 of the 50 states- the only one to elude him was Alaska. He was a member of the Harley Owners Group and a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was inducted into the WV Drag Racers Hall of Fame in 2016.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years Helen, sons, Roger Chapman (Jill) of South Charleston, Barry Kelly (Linda) of Charleston; brother Donnie Chapman (Terri) of New Smyrna Beach, FL.; Sister In-Laws Anne Chapman of Cocoa, FL., and Rowena Chittum of Columbia, SC.; granddaughters Meredith Capito (Joe), Lindsey Kelly (Matt), Katie Kelly (James) and Stephanie Desir (Cleef), and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held in the chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, with Pastor Paul Helmick officiating.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.