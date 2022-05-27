Good Shepherd Mortuary
JACK ODELL COBB SR. was born on October 25, 1930, and departed this earth peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 24, 2022.
Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years before her passing, Violet "Skookie" Cobb, his parents, Bernard L. Cobb and Velma "Billie" Cobb-Bayes, and brother and sister James Franklin Cobb and Patricia Newcomer.
He is survived by his son, Jackie Cobb Jr. of South Charleston; daughter, Sheree (Jack) Cadle of Saint Albans; grandchildren, Jackie Cobb III of South Charleston, Misty Patton of Saint Albans; great-grandchildren Brandon Patton of Saint Albans, Ryan (Shaynah) Cobb of South Charleston, Jaylin (Zoee) Patton of Saint Albans, Shelby Cobb of Gandeeville, Eliana Thomas of South Charleston; great-great-grandchildren Jeremiah Patton of Saint Albans. Along with many other beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins of whom meant the world to him.
Jack was active duty in the Korean War for two years (1950-1952) and had obtained the Korean Service Metal while deployed. Jack then retired from Carbide after 33 long loyal years, of being an outstanding weighmaster. He was a jack of all trades and wore many hats with lots of job titles.
Jack was known for how much he had loved and cared for all of his family while being extremely proud that there was a total of five generations of the Cobb family, still here today. Along with a special little girl he called "Peanut" in which he considered his own granddaughter. He had a long reputation for always wheelin' and dealin' with everyone around while stopping at any form of sale on any trip he ever took.
His family would like anyone who knew and loved Jack, who wishes to celebrate his life to join them at Good Shepherd Mortuary in South Charleston, on Saturday, May 28 with the service beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service immediately after with Pastor Lee Darnell officiating. Burial will follow at Mallory Cemetery.
A special thanks to Jacks dear friend and excellent caregiver, Jennifer "Jenny" Gould, along with her fur baby Lucy Lou, who helped with his care and made sure he always had a good friend to laugh with and make wonderful memories.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W. Charleston, WV 25387, for providing excellent care and a helping hand in his final days.