JAMES DANIEL McCAGUE, 80, of South Charleston, passed away on December 24, 2021 at home. Dan was born August 5, 1941 in St. Louis, MS and was raised in Phoenix, AZ and in 1974 moved to West Virginia. He was preceded in death by parents, James Roy and Martha Allena McCague; children, Jamie Leavelle McCague and Warren Scott McCague.
Dan graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1959. He attended Phoenix College and became a Midshipman at the US Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD in 1962. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Upon Graduation, he received a commission as a US Naval officer and served aboard two Naval destroyers and at three shore stations until he resigned from active duty in 1974.
He worked at DuPont Belle Plant, Kaufman's and WV state government where he served the public in the Bureau of Employment Programs and the Bureau for Public Health. Dan retired from DuPont with a vested retirement and also retired from WV state government in 2007 with a full retirement.
He met his wife, Betty Jo McCague, in 1985 at a church in Charleston and they married in 1987. They traveled quite a bit while they were both employed and traveled much more after they both retired in 2007. They were very much in love. Dan was a member of First Baptist Church of South Charleston since 1990. He enjoyed reading, studying the Bible and taught an adult men's Sunday School Class at church for many years. Dan was a lifetime member of the US Naval Academy Alumni Association, Annapolis, MD.
Surviving, wife of 34 years, Betty Jo McCague; sister, Sandy McAlpin of Phoenix, AZ; niece, Cathy Grimes of Tucson, AZ; nephew, Gary Schwab (Sarah) of Cokato, MN; 14 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Service will be 12 noon Monday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Jody Pistore officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.