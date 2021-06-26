JAMES THOMAS SWAN (TUFFY) RUSSELL, 92 of South Charleston, went to be with his Lord on June 23rd, at his home surrounded by his family.
James was born June 18th, 1929 in Saint Albans, Mandeville, the son of Ode Edward Russell Sr. and Nancy Lee Russell.
James worked in coal mines and in construction in Boone County until he went to work for the city of South Charleston. He continued with the city for over 60 years where he was a foreman and truck driver for the sanitation department. He was known as "The Legend" among city employees and was featured in two different newspaper articles because of his loyalty, work ethic, and longevity.
He attended Dunbar Mountain Mission Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Joe Harry, Willard, Miles, Donald, Ode JR (Jack) and Robert: and his sisters Margaret, Betty Jean, and Lillian. James was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Juanita Dent Russell, 35 years. Then by Edra F. Russell, 32 years.
Left to cherish his memory are daughter Nancy L. Parsons, granddaughter Crystal Hays and her husband David hays, and also several nieces and nephews, step- children and grandchildren, and many friends. James was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and gardening.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston WV, with Minister Jack Russell presiding. Burial will follow at Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans, WV. The family will welcome friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Jame's family would like to thank Sabrina Collins, and HospiceCare for the wonderful care that was given to James during his illness. Their love and compassion was invaluable.