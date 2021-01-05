JAMES "JIMMY SPANGLER, 66 of Kenna, son of the late Omer and Dorothy Spangler, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Eugene, Melvin; sister, Shirley Shultz; grandson, Clayton James Sowards.
Jimmy was retired from the City of South Charleston. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, riding his Harley and was a member of the Capital City Hogs. He also enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Lick Run Hunt Club, golfing, and tinkering with anything in his garage. He always enjoyed a good joke and pranking others.
Surviving, wife and best friend, Jenia; children, Kerri (Shane) Hill of Aynor, SC, Jaime Spangler of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Tristan Chapman, Logan Chapman, Emilie (Lupe) Chapman, Jaleasa and Michael Spangler; brother, Roger; sisters, Janet, Carol, Faye, Brenda, Mildred, Thelma, Patricia and "bushels" of other family members.
Service will be 2 pm Wednesday, January 6, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Rev. Charles Shelton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty, WV. The family requests in lieu of flowers please make a donation to local charity in memory of Jimmy and please continue to wear a mask and social distance so that no other family has to loose their loved one and best friend because of the virus.
Jimmy will be missed by his wife, family and all who knew him..