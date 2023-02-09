Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

JAMES V. WALKER, 79 of Winfield passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House. He was a 1963 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He was the owner operator of Walker Barnett Floor Covering.

Born December 3, 1943 in Charleston he was the son of the late Charles Walker and Juanita Gillispie Walker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Deborah Carr Walker and brother, Charlie Walker.

Tags

Recommended for you