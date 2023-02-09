Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
JAMES V. WALKER, 79 of Winfield passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House. He was a 1963 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He was the owner operator of Walker Barnett Floor Covering.
Born December 3, 1943 in Charleston he was the son of the late Charles Walker and Juanita Gillispie Walker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Deborah Carr Walker and brother, Charlie Walker.
Survivors include his son, Jeffrey Walker of Scott Depot; daughter, Kimberly (Greg) Walker Nye; sister, Beverly("Rick") Mclane of Charleston; grandchildren, Jessica Adams, Michael Walker, Azsha Caudill, Courtney Walker, Corrie Nye, Skilar Nye and Karleigh Nye; great grandchildren, Chasady, Taygen, Brayleigh, Brentley, Shyanne, "KK", Isaac and Conner.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hubbard Hospice House for their care and compassion.
In lieu of the family suggests memorial contributions be made to HospiceCare; 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston with Pastor John Hayes officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.goodshepherdmortuarywv.com. Good Shepherd Mortuary 335 Fifth Ave. South Charleston, is assisting the family with arrangements.