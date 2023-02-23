Thank you for Reading.

JAMES WILLIAM WAYNE, 82, of Charleston passed away on February 18, 2023 after a short illness. Born July 9, 1940 in Elkridge, WV, Jim grew up in the Cabin Creek and Walton area and graduated from Walton High School in 1958. He served in the US Army. He worked at Goodrich Gulf before becoming a letter carrier in the Dunbar Post Office, retiring with over 30 years of service in 1997.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Mauga Wayne, his brother Virgil Wayne and his sisters, Betty Wayne and Charlene Taylor.

