JAMES WILLIAM WAYNE, 82, of Charleston passed away on February 18, 2023 after a short illness. Born July 9, 1940 in Elkridge, WV, Jim grew up in the Cabin Creek and Walton area and graduated from Walton High School in 1958. He served in the US Army. He worked at Goodrich Gulf before becoming a letter carrier in the Dunbar Post Office, retiring with over 30 years of service in 1997.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Mauga Wayne, his brother Virgil Wayne and his sisters, Betty Wayne and Charlene Taylor.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Lockard Wayne, his son, William Scott Wayne, his daughter Amy Wayne Brabbin (Bill), his grandchildren Abby Brabbin Reyes (Samuel), Logan Brabbin, Kaci Brabbin, and Rylan Brabbin. He is also survived by his sisters Wilma Hern, and Margaret Henderson and his brother Randall Wayne (Patricia) and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was a man of strong character and strong Christian faith. He loved his Lord and he loved his family. It seemed there was nothing he couldn't do and he tackled countless projects in and around his own home, and the homes of his children and grandchildren. He had a passion for woodworking and loved to be in his wood shop, making beautiful furniture and decorations which will be cherished by family and friends for generations. He also loved bee-keeping, gardening, raising Christmas trees, and raising ginseng. He loved being in the woods, whether cutting wood, sawing trees into wood-working lumber, hunting deer, ginseng, mushrooms, collecting moss, or just hiking.
He was a longtime member of Loudendale Freewill Baptist church, where he served as Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, and served in many other ministries of the church.
We will miss his steadfast presence in our lives, but we rejoice knowing he is at peace and resting in the arms of his gracious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and we look forward to seeing him again in heaven.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday February 25, 2023, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, with Rick Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Alpha Cemetery, Charleston.
Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
