JANET ARMSTEAD, 70, of Charleston, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 11, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 21, 1950, and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1968.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter "Fuzzy" and Bertie Evans. She is survived by sisters, Ruth Fiorey of Orlando, FL, and Mary Parsons (Rick) of Charleston; four nieces, several great-nieces-and-nephews, and many friends.
Janet was employed by WV DHHR for 18 years, sang soprano in the Almost Heaven Chorus Chapter of Sweet Adelines International, was a member of the Charleston Metropolitan Band, and attended Emmanuel Baptist Church. Janet will be remembered for her love of family, playing the piano, baking and decorating cakes, reading, listening to music by Josh Groban, and correcting grammar.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Interment will be at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janet's honor to American Cancer Society.