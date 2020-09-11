JANNA MARIE SONGER, 42, died September 8, 2020 at CAMC Memorial hospital. Janna was born August 2, 1978 in Charleston, WV, to John David Songer Jr and Jeanie Cunningham-Carte.
She is survived by her father, John (Gail) Songer of South Charleston; mother, Jeanie of Saint Albans; children, Kirsten Anderson of Charleston, Jacey Danberry of Dunbar, and Brodden Danberry of Sissonville; grandson, Elyes Anderson of Dunbar; brother, Jason (Leslie) Songer of Logan; step-siblings, Samantha Phillips, Belinda Hall, Johnny Hall, Angela Justice; nephew, Jacob (Hannah) Songer; niece, Bailey Songer; nephew, Gunner Roy. She was also survived by a host of amazing aunts, uncles and cousins that she loved very much.
Janna was preceded in death by her grandparents, Brad and Wanda Cunningham, and John Songer and Esther Songer-Horvat
Janna went to Herbert Hoover High school and studied nursing at WVSU. She was a former employee of Thomas Memorial Hospital. Janna was a beautiful person who touched many people. Her laughter and smiling eyes always caught everyone's attention and warmed their hearts. Janna could fill a room with her beautiful singing voice, she could make you laugh with her unique sense of humor, and she could make you cry with her passion for the ones she loved. She made an impact on the lives of the people who knew her, especially her children. Janna will be truly missed by everyone. We love you more than Angels fly.....to the moon and back. Memories never die.
Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.
She will be laid to rest at the Songer Family Cemetery, Midkiff Rd., South Charleston. Pallbearers will be Brodden Danberry, Heath Danberry, Jacob Songer, Brian Davis, Bradley Cunningham, Cody Gibson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions and donations can be made for her services at Jason Songer P.O. Box 208 Verdunville, WV 25649