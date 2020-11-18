JEAN CLAIRE HARDEN GEORGE, 87, of South Charleston, passed away Nov 13th at Midland Meadows Assisted Living. She was born April 21, 1933 in Fairmont, WV, the 4th child of Hearl and Helen Ryan Harden. She attended South Charleston High School, was a member of the 5th Ave Church of God and the DAR.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Richard "Dick" George, parents, Hearl Neil and Helen Ryan Harden, twin sisters JoAnn Walker and Mary Lou Bills all of Charleston and brother Tim Harden of West Palm Beach, FL.
Jean spent her early years raising her two daughters, serving as a Girl Scout leader and later worked for Risks and Aywards women's clothing stores as a seamstress and salesperson. In later years she worked as part of the office staff for EN&T Associates of Charleston.
She met her husband Richard George in high school and married September 12, 1949. Jean loved sewing, painting, traveling, and especially her children and grandchildren, who referred to her as "Grandma Jean." She was an animal lover and enjoyed her kitties and bulldogs. Jean always looked her best and was never without her red lipstick and Chanel No.5.
She is survived by brother Bob (Mary) Harden of South Charleston; daughter Sharon (Dr. Joseph) Holmes of Bradenton, FL; daughter Penny (Rob) Durbin, of Mt Pleasant, SC, formerly of Morgantown WV; grandchildren Dr. Kelley (Kevin) Stoddard of St Johns, FL; Jay and Jonathan Holmes, of Bradenton, FL; Jessica Brick of Morgantown; Hilary (Michael) Brick Logan of Gaithersburg, MD; Great-grandchildren Victoria and Ryan Stoddard of St Johns, FL; Connor Logan of Gaithersburg, MD and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Rev. Rod Campbell officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m., until service time at the mortuary.
Burial will be at 10 a.m., Friday in Tyler MT. Memory Gardens, Cross lanes.