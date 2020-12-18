JEFFERY LEON BLOUNT, 64, of Loudendale passed away December 14th 2020 at CAMC Memorial with his wife and daughter by his side from complications of Covid.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Blount, mother, Phyliss Blount Pleasants, brothers, Denzil and Roger Blount, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Clarence and Sue Goff.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kimberly Blount of Loudendale; daughter, Amanda Blount of Pittsburgh; twin sons Benjamin and Joshua Blount of Loudendale. Jeff also left behind his best buddy, his dog Wilbur. Along with many family members and dear friends.
Jeff attended Glenwood Elementary, Lincoln Jr High and later graduated from Dupont High School.
Jeff retired from the Department of Highways with 33 years of service. He was a member of the Kanawha Lodge No. 20 Masonic Lodge, and past member of the Scottish Rite, Knights Templar and Beni Kedem Shrine.
He was the President of the Loudendale Civic Improvement Association for the past 21 years. He was very instrumental in building and managing the Loudendale Community Building. He loved to play Santa for the annual Loudendale Children's Christmas party, which he has done for the past 20 years. Many people know him from standing in front of Rite Aid on Bridge Road dressed as Santa to collect money for this party every year. Jeff loved doing things for his community, but mostly for the children.
In 2015 Jeff was one of 65 people in the United States to be awarded the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Community Service. He was honored at a ceremony in Washington DC.
In 2005 he received the Distinguished West Virginian Award from the Secretary of State office for his community service.
Due to the current conditions, there will be a private graveside service at the Comer Cemetery, Loudendale with Pastor Chuck Pennington officiating.
We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date at the Loudendale Community Building.
Instead of flowers you can make a donation to the Loudendale Children's Christmas party for 2021, so we can continue the party that he loved so well.
We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers for Jeff while he was in the hospital, and for our family.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.