Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
JEROME "JERRY" C. GORBY, 83, of Charleston departed this life on April 19, 2023 following a long illness. He was born on March 17, 1940 to Mary E. Madigan Gorby and Charles H. Gorby.

Jerry graduated from South Charleston High School in 1958 and Ohio University in 1962. He was a member of the Army Reserves. Jerry worked at the family-owned business, Gorby's Music, from 1962 until 2018. He was president of the American Music Conference from 1991-1993.

