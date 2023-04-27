Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
JEROME "JERRY" C. GORBY, 83, of Charleston departed this life on April 19, 2023 following a long illness. He was born on March 17, 1940 to Mary E. Madigan Gorby and Charles H. Gorby.
Jerry graduated from South Charleston High School in 1958 and Ohio University in 1962. He was a member of the Army Reserves. Jerry worked at the family-owned business, Gorby's Music, from 1962 until 2018. He was president of the American Music Conference from 1991-1993.
In addition to his love of jazz and classical music, Jerry was passionate about collecting art and rare books. He was a member of the Grolier Club.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Steven V. Gorby.
Jerry is survived by Karen S. Gorby, his son Vincent C. Gorby (Jaime), his grandson Benjamin C. Gorby all of South Charleston, and his granddaughter Mary Madeline Gorby of Pembroke Pines, FL.
The family would like to thank Montgomery Hospital Extended Care Unit and CAMC Teays Valley ICU for the care and kindness they provided.
Friends may visit family Friday, April 28 from 6-8 pm at Good Shepherd Mortuary. A private funeral service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to Hubbard Hospice House.
Good Shepherd Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.