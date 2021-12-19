Good Shepherd Mortuary
JERRY BROOKS BELCHER, 73, of Sissonville, WV, passed away peacefully December 16, 2021, at Hubbard House Hospice. Born November 10, 1948, in Charleston, Jerry was a West Side boy who proudly graduated The Stonewall Jackson High School in 1966. He spent his life caring for his family and was married to his wife, Carol, for 51 years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. The business he built, Window Fashions, is a fixture on D Street in South Charleston. He loved making people laugh and sharing what he had with others. Jerry enjoyed spending days on Burnsville Lake almost as much as sharing donuts with friends and family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Hollie and Hallie Belcher; his brother, Bobby Gene Belcher; and sisters, Sandra Kaye Belcher, Barbara Ellen Belcher, and Lois Rose Simmons. He is survived by his wife, Carol Belcher; mother-in-law, Alice Brown; daughter, Hallie Warnock (Phill); son Charles Belcher (Tracy); sister, Carol Warwick; grandchildren, Hayden and Madasyn Warnock, Kennedy and Lincoln Belcher; and a battalion of rabble-rousing nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. The family requests that visitors please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Manna Meal Soup Kitchen or to Hubbard Hospice House, to whom special thanks is given for their kind and gentle care of Jerry and the family. Jerry continues his generosity in death, as he donated his body to Marshal University Human Gift Registry to assist medical students in their study.