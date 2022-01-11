Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
JIM OLIVER WILSON, 81, died December 26, 2021 at Kanawha Hospice in Charleston, WV.
Jim was born in Gauley Bridge, WV, graduated from high school in Salem NJ He previously resided and worked in Largo and St Pete, Florida before returning home to Gauley Bridge to live his retirement years.
He was the son of Geneva Jane (Scandland) Wilson and Maynard Harless (Buss) Wilson. He is survived by his brothers, Maynard H. Wilson Jr of Orono, Maine, Robert H. Wilson of Salem NJ. They are very grateful for cousins Margaret (Wren) Wilson, C T. (Speedy) Wilson III, of Barboursville WV and Robert Wilson of Ansted, WV. for their care of Jim's needs.
Surviving cousins are Betty Sue Wilson of La Porte TX. and Scott Wilson of Ansted, WV.
He will be sorely missed by nephew, Timothy Wilson and niece, Jennifer Borchers and their children.
Jim was a US Navy veteran who served his tour mostly flying between naval air bases on the west coast, Hawaii and Japan.
Jim's burial will be in the cemetery in Gauley Bridge near his uncle Myron Wilson. A grave side committal service will be held in the Spring. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.