JIMMY MIKE ZIFILIPPO, 93, of Charlotte NC, passed away on January 8, 2022 after a brief battle with pneumonia.
Jimmy was born on December 14th, 1928 to Tony and Mary Zifilippo in Charleston, WV After graduating from South Charleston High School in 1947.
After graduation, he landed his first job as a delivery driver for Dr. Pepper for 4 years. He then was drafted for military service. He served in the Army in the Korean War as a radio repairman from 1951-1953. He returned to South Charleston where Sam Tallarico helped him get on as a maintenance worker at FMC where he worked until retirement. He met Joyce Riddle in 1960 and they wed in 1962 going on to have 1 child, James Michael Zifilippo.
Jimmy was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of Mike, and Joyce and always tried his best to support them. Jimmy, was also a passionate golfer and also enjoyed playing the guitar.
Anyone who knew Jimmy knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for.
Jimmy his was predeceased by his father, Tony, mother, Mary, sisters, Lucy, Ann, Betty, Marie, Frances, brother, Sam and his wife Joyce.
He is survived by son, Mike Zifilippo and his wife Cynthia of Charlotte NC, and his grandchildren, Luke and Sophia Zifilippo.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Friday, January 14th, 2022 at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, South Charleston with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating.
Military graveside rites will be performed by the St. Albans VFW Post # 6418. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.