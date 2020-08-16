Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Jo Harrington
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

JO HARRINGTON, 101 years old, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home in Danese, West Virginia.

She was a 67-year member of Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston. Jo was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Bob Harrington.

Surviving, sons and daughters-in-law, Robert J. and Nancy Harrington of Centerville, OH, James Wallace and Teresa Harrington of Peytona, WV; daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and the Rev. Allen Whitt of Danese, WV, Jane and Ben Hark of Charleston; grandchildren, Laura Plumley and Holly Crum; great-grandson, Logan Crum.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston, with Rev. Allen Whitt officiating. There will be no visitation.

Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is in charge of arrangements.