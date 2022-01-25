Good Shepherd Mortuary
JOAN ASHMORE, 89, of Charleston, departed this life January 21, 2002 following sudden heart failure. She was born Constance Joan Bradley on August 8, 1932 to William T. and Dora Belle Pettry Bradley in Stickney, WV. When she was 6 years old, her family moved to Charleston where she attended schools on Charleston's west side and graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1951. One of her great joys was being a majorette in the SJHS Band. She then attended Morris Harvey College for the next year and married her high school sweetheart, Robert Ashmore in June of 1952. For the next 4 years they resided in Nassau County, Long Island, NY, near Mitchell Air Force Base where Bob was stationed. During that period, Joan worked as a bookkeeper for Franklin Shop, a local department store, until the birth of their son, Robert Jr., in 1954. After Bob's tour was completed, they moved to Morgantown where Bob attended WVU under the GI Bill. In 1958 they returned to Charleston where Bob Started a career with United Fuel Gas Co. In 1959 Joan gave birth to their daughter, Brenda. Soon after Joan became an Avon representative, creating many friends in the area. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston, where she was a member of the Amoma Sunday School Class and later the Seekers Class. She loved the church and served several years as a deaconess and a greeter.
Joan is survived by her loving husband Bob, of 69 1/2 years; son, Robert Jr. (Donna) of South Charleston; daughter, Brenda (Dennie) of Charleston; grandsons, Derek (Erica) of Charleston, Taylor (Grace) of Elkview; seven great - grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 27, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Dr. Archie Snedegar officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.