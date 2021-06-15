JOHN ALVIN "JOHNNY" MILLER, 66, of Charleston, son of the late, Vernon Denver Miller and Hilda Jordan Miller, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. He was retired from the City of Charleston as a Paramedic Supervisor with over 30 years of service. Johnny was a member of the South Charleston Masonic Lodge, #168 AF & AM, Beni Kedem Shrine where he served as Recorder, and the Royal order of Jesters Court #111, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #519, where he served as Secretary.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy and brothers, Dale and Denver.
Surviving, beloved wife of 47 years, Sarah Miller; daughter, Amanda Miller; brothers, Bill, Gary, Ronnie Miller; grandchildren, Roger and his wife Sara, Layla, Maddie; great-grandson, Alvin; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Ronnie Aultz officiating. Burial will be in Sissonville Memorial Gardens, Sissonville, with Masonic graveside rites performed by the South Charleston Masonic Lodge #168. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children by visiting www.donate.lovetotherescue.org or to the Beni Kedem Temple, 100 Quarrier Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.