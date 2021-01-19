JOHN EDWARD EPLIN, 82, of South Charleston, passed away Friday January 15, 2021 at CAMC General Division, after a short illness. He was a lifelong resident of the Kanawha Valley and was preceded in death by his parents, Everette H. Eplin and Ruth C. Eplin; wife of 47 years, Helen Kay Eplin; sister, Nancy E. Parsons.
Surviving, son, Thomas (Annette) Eplin, of Brunswick, GA; brother, Albert (Janice) Eplin; sisters-in-law, Nancy Ann Rowley, Margaret "Peggy" (Jack) Parsons; brother-in-law, Thomas (Mary Ann) Vanetta of Port Orange, FL; many nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren.
John retired from Union Carbide as a System Analyst after eleven years in the programming field at Columbia Gas Transmission. He was a US Army veteran, a member of the Malden Salina Masonic Lodge #27, Scottish Rite, York Rite Chapters and the Beni Kedem Shrine, where he was very active in the Royal Order of Jesters.
He was a graduate of Charleston High School and Morris Harvey College with a B.S. degree and was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church. He also enjoyed his time spent as a committee member helping to organize his class reunions.
Service will be 1 pm Wednesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Entombment will be in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or to a charity of choice.