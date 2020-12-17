John M. Rockwell, Jr.
JOHN "JACK" M. ROCKWELL, JR. of Winfield went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 15, 2020 after a long illness.
He is survived by his son, John M. Rockwell, III of South Bound Brook, NJ and his daughter Laura E. Moss and Son-in-law Robin L. Moss. of South Charleston; his granddaughters and husbands Leah D. and Stephen Sparks of South Charleston and Maria L. Moss & Mark Anderson of Brooklyn, NY; and five great-grand children, Stephen "Connor" Sparks, Olivia T. Sparks, Daniel L. Davidson, Delainey G. Davidson and Avery F. Anderson.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John M. Rockwell, Sr. and Mae I. Rockwell, His brother William "Bill" G. Rockwell, his loving wife of almost 57 years, Nancy Rockwell, and his daughter, Dawn M. Rockwell.
Jack was born in Flint Michigan July 28, 1935. He served in the United States Army from May 1956 to August 1958 at Camp David under President Eisenhower. It was during this time that he was to meet the love of his life, Nancy. They moved back to Michigan and raised their three children there. Jack worked at General Motors for many years. He and Nancy moved to Mission Viejo, California where he finished his career with Hewlett Packard and retired at a young age of 57.
Jack was the sole caregiver for his wife Nancy and his daughter Dawn for many years and never complained. Jack enjoyed University of Michigan sports teams, the Anaheim Ducks, and the Columbus Blue jackets.
Jack enjoyed life to the fullest. Jack was a great conversationalist and would strike up a conversation with anyone he met. You could always find him whistling or humming as he went about his day. He enjoyed all the holidays, decorating and having parties. He especially loved the Christmas holiday and loved to buy gifts for others.
A small family service will be held with arrangements being provided by Good Shepherd Mortuary. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local charity of your choice.