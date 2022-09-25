Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
JONATHAN CRAIG CASTO, 69, of Englewood Florida, died Friday September 23, 2022 at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.
Craig was born October 8, 1952 in South Charleston, West Virginia to Dale and Violet Casto. He was a lifelong supporter of South Charleston, working as Board President for the South Charleston Convention and Visitor's Bureau.
Craig was a 1970 graduate of South Charleston High School. He went on to further his education at Marshall University earning his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1974 and Masters of Business Administration degree in 1977.
Craig had a long 27-year career at Union Carbide in the Transportation and Distribution Administrative department. He then moved into the role of Global Leader of Auto ID-RFID-GPS Expertise Center at Dow for 13 additional years. Craig was able to travel the world extensively during his 40 year long career.
Volunteering was something that came natural to Craig. Some of his most gratifying work was at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia as the Board President, House Operations Chairman, and Fund Raiser and Grant Writer. He also had many fond memories as the Vice President of Land Activities at the Charleston Festival Commission. He later became the Founder and Chairperson for the food event of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, "A Taste of Charleston". It's the time spent working on the Taste of Charleston as a family that led his son, Shane, on to his successful career as a Chef which made Craig very proud.
After retiring Craig and his wife Nancy moved to Florida to be closer to their grandchildren, Charlotte and Henry Kay. As Floridians for the past 10 years, they have enjoyed their daily swims and fresh seafood. Craig has been an avid weekly sporting clay shooter with his close friends, Allen Scheffler and Bill Comstock. He was also able to continue his lifelong love of fishing in Florida. Some other things that brought joy to Craig's life were music, especially classic rock and roll, and dogs, especially Lilly Belle whom he recently lost.
Craig is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Nancy; son, Jonathan Shane Casto and daughter, Nicole Kay and her husband, Bill; and grandchildren Charlotte and Henry Kay.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a future date. Donations can be made in Craig's memory to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.