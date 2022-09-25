Thank you for Reading.

JONATHAN CRAIG CASTO, 69, of Englewood Florida, died Friday September 23, 2022 at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.

Craig was born October 8, 1952 in South Charleston, West Virginia to Dale and Violet Casto. He was a lifelong supporter of South Charleston, working as Board President for the South Charleston Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

