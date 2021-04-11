JOSEPH LEE ZICKEFOOSE, 74, of South Charleston, son of the late Lotrette and Bobby Zickefoose, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospice. He served in the US Marine Corp during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968 with a rank of LCPL , and was a machine gunner with medals for national defense service and Vietnam service, Vietnam campaign with device. His experience in the Marines played a very important role in his life and he frequently pointed out that the Marine Corp taught him the value of discipline, teamwork and investing in a cause larger than himself.
Dad will be forever our hero. Joseph was very loyal and dedicated to his family and friends which he loved so much. He was one of a kind and the coolest guy you ever met. His friends and family will always have many good memories to share. My father, may he rest in peace. Semper Fi. Once a Marine, always a Marine.
Surviving, daughters, Leah Zickefoose, Amy Zickefoose; brother, Jeff Zickefoose; grandchildren, Anthony Zickefoose, Cameron Zickefoose, Jayden Zickefoose, Chloe Johnson, Adeline Zickefoose.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV, with military graveside rites performed by the St Albans VFW Post # 6418 and the United States Marines Honor Guard. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the mortuary.