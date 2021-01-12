Saturday January 9th the world lost a good one. JOYCE TAYLOR (CHILDERS) left this world to reunite with her Father Leon, Mother Rosalie and daughter Missy. Joyce was born on New Year's Day 1944 with her 77th Birthday last week.
Joyce was a lifelong resident of the Sissonville area graduating from Sissonville High School in 1962. She retired from WV American Water Company after a long career. She then returned to Sissonville High School where she volunteered for the last 15 years. Volunteered is an understatement. See, she was never the type to just show up and work. Lead, Follow or get out of the way is a slogan I think of when I think of her. The school, the community and especially the students, that was her passion. One of the messages I received from her friend at the school read "I've never seen an older person that was so well liked by so many young kids". They liked her because she really did care and had a way about her that made people feel special. Her heart was in the right place and she loved unconditionally. She will be missed by so many. She left her mark on this world and a legacy that will not be forgotten.
Joyce is survived by her brother, Bill "Chico" Childers (Gaynelle) of Sissonville, Son Chad (Billie Jo) of Sissonville; granddaughter, Aimee Critchfield (Eric) of Sissonville, granddaughter, Megan Wenning (David) of Coldwater,OH; grandsons, Cody, Aric, Bryce, Ethan and Evan Taylor all of Sissonville; great grandsons, Noah and Jaxton Critchfield, Parker Wenning; great-granddaughter, Maddi Wenning. She is also survived by numerous friends and family whom she has touched over the years.
Service will be 1 pm Wednesday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Pocatalico, with Rev. Stewart Cottrell officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. There will be a walk-thru visitation held three hours prior to the service at the church. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you make a monetary donation to Sissonville High School Athletic Boosters in her name. Those checks can be sent to the school or mailed to 10 Kendra Lane Charleston, WV 25312. Funds will be used to start a planned scholarship fund in her name.